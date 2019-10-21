SUNBURY - Elsie M. Houser, 98, of Sunbury and formerly of Trevorton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Sunbury Community Health and Rehab Center.

She was born in Trevorton on June 26, 1921, a daughter of the late Richard A. and Nora C. (Shipe) Long.

Elsie was married Oct. 5, 1940, to Reynolds F. Houser, who preceded her in death on Aug. 6, 1986.

Elsie was a lifelong resident of Trevorton, a homemaker and member of First Baptist Church Trevorton for over 50 years.

She is survived by two sons, Reynolds F. Houser Jr. and wife, Janet, of Dornsife, and Corey A. Houser, of Shamokin; three daughters, Dianna Fisher and husband, Harley, of New Columbia, Phyllis Zurick and husband, Ronald, of South Carolina, and Patti Gordon and companion, Jerry Drumm, of Sunbury; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Elsie was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Long and Gladys Alexander; and four brothers, John, Floyd, Daniel and Russell Long.

