COAL TOWNSHIP - Elsie "Ginger" Marie Kelly, 86, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. She was a former resident of the Coal Township High Rise.

Ginger was born July 3, 1933, in Shamokin, to the late Jennie A. (Nacinovich) and Joseph A. Faraguna. She was one of seven children.

Ginger worked for 44 years as a "presser" for the Shroyer Dress Co., of Shamokin. After her retirement, she enjoyed visiting her children and spending time with her family members in the Shamokin area. She particularly enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Jason, and they would often make "French toast" together when he visited.

She liked to visit the casinos and would spend her time playing the penny slots in hopes of winning the big one!

You could always tell when Ginger was around; her friendly laugh and demeanor made everyone feel right at home in her presence. She will be missed by many.

She is survived by two children, Richard Kelly and wife, Diane, of Mechanicsburg, and Charles Kelly and wife, Leslie, of Little River, South Carolina; a grandson, Jason Vickers, of Middleburg, Virginia; a sister, Jane Kosmer, of Middletown; and a brother, John "Jack" Faraguna, of Shamokin; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, George Faraguna; sisters, Vera Ritzman, Mitzie Faraguna and Anna Faraguna; and long-time companion, Earl "Shorty" Sherriff.

KELLY - Elsie Marie Kelly, of 101 N. Ash St., Coal Township. A graveside religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at All Saints Cemetery, 172 All Saints Road, Elysburg. Interment of her cremains will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, Ginger would like everyone to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket and win the big one. The family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township.