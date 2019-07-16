SHAMOKIN - Elvera Ann (Rickert) Snyder, 52, of Shamokin, passed away in her home on July 9, 2019.

She was born in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Thomas E. and Carol Ann (Long) Rickert.

She was a homemaker.

Vera Ann is survived by her three brothers and their wives, David M. Long and his wife, Susan, of Irish Valley, Thomas E. Rickert II and his wife ,Rose, of Excelsior, and Robert M. Rickert and his wife, Cathy, of Shamokin; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a niece, Wanda M. Ebright; and nephew, Robert M. Rickert II.

SNYDER - Elvera Ann (Rickert) Snyder, 52, of Shamokin. friends and family are welcome to come and celebrate the life and memories of Vera Ann at noon on Saturday, July 20, at Clark's Grove UMC Fellowship Hall in Irish Valley.