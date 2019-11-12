MOUNT CARMEL - Emily "Dolly" Green, 82, of Mount Carmel, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born April 30, 1937, in Ashland, the daughter of the late Daniel Bloom and Emily Boyer. She was the youngest of seven children.

Emily worked in the garment factory for many years.

Dolly's love for her children, especially her daughter, Roxann, and her beloved dog, Snowball, was where she received her greatest joy. She devoted her life to the love and care of her daughter.

Surviving are her dear daughter, Roxann Green; loving nieces, Cheryl Kuster, Collen Carbine, Jeannie Carbine and Patricia Hart, along with many other nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Emily "Dolly" was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Green; two sons, Daniel Green and Kevin Green; her six siblings, Elizabeth "Betty" Voscavage, Kenneth Bloom, Glen Bloom, Robert Bloom, Edward Bloom and Elden Bloom.

GREEN - Emily "Dolly" Green, 82, of Mount Carmel. No services will be held at this time. A memorial will be held at a later date. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, FD; Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.