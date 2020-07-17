ELYSBURG - Emily L. "Dotty" Kehler, 94, of 408 Montour Road, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Coal Township.

She was born in Shamokin, Sept. 29, 1925, a daughter of the late Charles Rosetti and Florence (Zaleski) Rosetti Petroski. She resided in St. Louis for four years during her enlistment in the U.S. Army.

She attended Coal Township High School.

Emily served in the U.S. Army, having enlisted Sept. 29, 1944, from Harrisburg. During her enlistment, she served with the 1325th SCU and received the following medals and awards: Meritorious Unit Service Plaque, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal and the American Service Medal. She received an honorable discharge March 29, 1945, from Fort Dix, New Jersey.

She was employed as a nurse's aide at Shamokin State General Hospital, retiring after 31 years of service.

She was a member of Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Elysburg.

All her life, Dotty loved dancing. She was a member of the Country Swingers and attended country line dancing. She exercised faithfully all her life, participating in kickboxing and Zumba classes up to her 90s. She enjoyed many years at the Elysburg Senior Citizens and was a very devoted to her special needs granddaughter, Tina.

Dotty is survived by her daughter, Nadine Bednar and her husband, Albert, of Sunnyside; three grandchildren, Tina Estigo, of Elysburg, Adam Bednar, of Elysburg, and Julie Rhoads and her husband, Justin; two great-granddaughters, Olivia and Scarlett Rhoads; a brother, John Rosetti and his wife, Eloise, of San Antonio, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Andrew Petroski; and a brother, the Rev. Gabriel Rosetti O.O.F.M.

The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, for its help with caring for Dotty during the pandemic.