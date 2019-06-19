BETHLEHEM - Emily Marie Gilotti, 90, of Bethlehem, passed away at her home Sunday, June 16, 2019, from complications of cancer.

Emily was born on Dec. 7, 1928, to Albert Switliski and Amelia Plichta Switliski in Kulpmont - the second of four children.

She graduated from Kulpmont High School in 1946 and worked at the CANMAC mill in town.

In 1955 she married Victor Gilotti, also of Kulpmont.

During the 1960s, Emily and Victor expanded their horizons by moving their young family to Cheyenne, Wyoming, Abilene, Texas, Roswell, New Mexico and Slidell, Louisiana, which gave her a keen understanding of different parts of the country as well as friends she communicated with her whole life. The family relocated to Bethlehem in 1968, where Emily made her home for over 50 years.

Emily was a loving mother, superb cook and as generous as she was hard-working. She was employed outside the home as a laborer for Bethlehem Steel and in retail at Leh's, among other jobs. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading and, in her later years, jigsaw puzzles.

Emily outlived her parents, siblings, husband and daughter, Amy.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane Gilotti, of Iowa City, Iowa; sons, John, of Seattle, Washington, and Albert Gilotti, of Saucon Valley; and four grandchildren, Dylan and Johnathan Yinger and Ava and Cole Gilotti.

GILOTTI - Emily Marie Gilotti, 90, of Bethlehem. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 3219 Santee Road, Bethlehem 18020, followed by burial in Holy Saviour Cemetery. Family and friends may call in the church from 10 a.m. until Mass. Memorial donations may be sent to St. Luke's Hospice, c/o Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem 18015, or the church. Online condolences may be sent to pearsonfh.com.