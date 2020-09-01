DANVILLE - Enid (Simmons) Bellows, 86, formerly of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Shamokin, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Grandview Health Homes.

She was born April 28, 1934, in New York City, a daughter of the late David and Rachel (Moore) Simmons. Enid was raised by her stepmother, Lillian (Friedman) Simmons, after her birth mother died when she was just 2 years old.

Enid was a graduate of Grover Cleveland High School in Caldwell, New Jersey. She attended Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, and then Boston University, attaining her Bachelor of Science in management. She furthered her education and attained both her Master of Education and Doctorate of Education.

On May 12, 1957, in Solsville, New York, she married Gilbert D. Bellows. Her husband preceded her in death June 6, 2015.

Enid was a very dedicated fifth-grade elementary school teacher for 35 years, until her retirement. She taught at the Neshaminy School District and the Featherbed Lane School, in Edison, New Jersey. She was recognized and received an award from the Philadelphia Gas and Electric Co. for creating and teaching a fifth-grade level economics course unit.

She was a member of the American Association of University Women, the Red Hat Society and was active in the AARP.

Enid was a world traveler and visited more than 80 countries. She, along with her husband, enjoyed traveling to New York City to see Broadway shows, visit Coney Island and the Bronx Zoo. She also enjoyed dining out and was avid bridge player. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include a daughter, Sue Smallets, of Shamokin; a son, Jeff Bellows, of Wilmington, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Tom Smallets, of Phoenixville, Melissa Smallets, of Philadelphia, and Tara Bellows, of Wilmington, North Carolina; and a sister, Susan Larusso and her husband, Dr. Daniel Larusso, of Wilmington, North Carolina.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Robert T. Smallets.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.