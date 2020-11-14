NEW COLUMBIA - Erma H. Miller, 100, of New Columbia, died peacefully Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born March 9, 1920, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Merrill H. and Maude I. (Erb) Catherman. She and her husband, Lee R. Miller were married Apr. 2, 1942. He preceded her in death Dec. 24, 2005. Together they celebrated 62 years of marriage.

Erma was a 1938 graduate of Lewisburg High School. She retired from the former Milton Shoe Factory, where she worked for many years.

She was a friend of the United Methodist Church. Erma enjoyed baking, jigsaw puzzles and gardening, taking special care of her flowers. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. The fuller the house, the happier she was.

Surviving are a daughter, Patricia Smith, of New Columbia; two grandchildren, Steven (Annette) Brown, of Watsontown and Carmen (Barry) Shultz, of Montandon; five great-grandchildren, Stephanie Reedy, of Williamsport, Amanda (Gary) Holzapfel, of Montandon, Brandon Shultz (Nadine Baker), of Muncy, Melanie Brown and Alex Brown, both of Watsontown; and five great-great-grandchildren, Samantha and Catherine Folk, Gaige and Brayden Holzapfel and Braxson Shultz.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Lee and Kenneth Catherman, and two sisters, Helena Beck and Evelyn Bergerstock.

Services will be held privately. Burial will be held in Mazeppa Union Cemetery at the convenience of the family. If friends so desire, contributions in Erma's name may be made to either the Trinity United Methodist Church, 257 Third St., New Columbia, PA 17856, or to Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg 17837. The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 308 Main St., Watsontown. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com