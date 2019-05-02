SUNBURY - Erma I. Logan, 91, of Captain Bloom Road, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at her residence.

Erma was born Sept. 17, 1927, in Nescopeck, a daughter of the late Sterling and Irene (Benjamin) Slusser.

On Jan. 29, 1949, she married Richard T. Logan, who preceded her in death in 2001.

She was a member of Miller's Crossroads United Methodist Church, Stonington.

Erma enjoyed sewing, gardening and baking; however, her greatest joy came from spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert T. and Denise M. Logan, of Ranshaw, her four daughters and three sons-in-law, Cathy D. Logan, of Plymouth, Michigan, Wendy L. and Thomas Herb, of Sunbury, Brenda and Dave Pastuszek, of Snydertown, and Tammy and Robert Shinskie, of Coal Township, grandchildren, Trisha, Jodi, Amy, Amber, Brett, Jaime, David, Michael, Trina, Robert, Tiffany and Sarah, 14 great-grandchildren, a brother, Sterling Slusser, four sisters, Jesse Church, Marjorie Eveland, Mary Kapsack and Yvonne Weatherhill.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Anna Jean Yedinak and Winifred Stackhouse.

Services will be private. Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in Erma's memory may be made to her church, Miller's Crossroads United Methodist Church, 1929 Plum Creek Road, Sunbury 17801. The family would like to thank the VNA Hospice of Shamokin nurses and caregivers for their kindness and support through this difficult time.