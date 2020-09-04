SHAMOKIN - Ernest "Punch" Steinhart, 87, of Coal Township, went to be with the Lord while surrounded by his family, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Hospital, after a struggle with cancer.

Ernest was born Dec. 2, 1932, in Shamokin, to Ernest Steinhart and Bertha Knarr.

Ernest graduated in 1950 from Coal Township High School and then served in the Navy from 1952-56 aboard ship as a Radio operator.

He was married to Isabelle "Belle" Steinhart on June 3, 1961. Together they spent 59 wonderful years of marriage in Shamokin. He was the heart and soul of his wife.

They attended Salem United Church of Christ, where they loved the fellowship of all their church family. Ernest also taught Sunday school for many years to the youth.

After the service, he worked at the Sunshine Coal Co., Trevorton, as a plant operator for over 42 years. He knew the coal business and would enjoy helping others at their plants' troubleshooting to keep the faith of that industry.

He enjoyed his wife and family and spending time camping with their trailer in Indian River inlet when his kids were growing up and always fishing for the big one that always got away right before it landed on shore. He enjoyed fishing with his brothers, son, daughter and nephews along Penns Creek and the fellowship that it brought.

He also loved going to see his daughter play softball and was her sideline coach for many years. His other love was hunting yearly and he had more pleasure in seeing everyone else bagging the big buck and watching their celebration than getting his own trophy. He had the kindest heart for others and could start a conversation with anyone and they felt the love from a person that truly only could come from Christ.

Then came seven grandchildren. He went to almost every basketball game, Christmas musical and stage performance, traveling to Pittsburgh in the middle of winter to encourage them all.

You saw a new level of love in a person when you were near him. He also enjoyed the grandkids fishing in Ocean City, Maryland, and loved to see them laugh and catch all the fish that the bay had to offer, including flounder, croakers and the great sand shark. They were his greatest trophies.

Ernest is survived by his loving wife, Isabelle Steinhart; two children, Dr. Ernest L. Steinhart III, and his wife, Paula Steinhart, and Dr. Lori Ann Cicchini, and her husband, Dr.John Cicchini; seven grandchildren, Deanna Steinhart, Leah Steinhart, Grace Steinhart, Madeline Steinhart, Jaheim (Torrian) Steinhart, Sydney Cicchini and Brady Cicchini; four brothers, Carl Steinhart and Audrey, Robert "Buck" Steinhart and Jane, John "Lip" Steinhart and Janice, Elwood Steinhart and Peggy; a brother and two sisters-in-law, Robert and Kathryn Kelly, and Marie Hogarty.

He was preceded in death by brother-in-law, William Hogarty.

###

STEINHART - Ernest "Punch" Steinhart, 87, of Coal Township. An open visitation celebration of life for Ernest will be held from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 8, at Salem United Church of Christ, 1300 W. Pine St., Coal Township. A family-only service will be held immediately following the visitation. Officiating Pastor will be Jean Eckrod. In keeping with COVID-19 regulations, wearing face masks and social distancing must be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ernest's memory to the church listed above. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.