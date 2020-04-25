COAL TOWNSHIP - Estelle I. Patrick, 90, of 101 N. Ash St., and formerly of Ranshaw, passed away at 5:25 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation, in Leesport.

She was born April 12, 1930, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Savitski) Bartol. Estelle lived all her life in the Shamokin/Coal Township area.

Estelle was a graduate of St. Edward's High School.

She was married at St. Anthony's Church, in Ranshaw, by the Msgr. Thomas Bartol to John F. Patrick, who preceded her in death Aug. 31, 1991.

She worked as a seamstress at Lady Hope dress factory in Kulpmont for many years.

Estelle was a member of Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township, and the International Ladies Garment Workers' Union.

She enjoyed going to casinos, playing bingo and playing cards with her family.

Surviving are a son, John "Jack" Patrick and his wife, Kathy, of Sinking Springs; five grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Maureen Desai, Sawyer and Sidney; a great-grandson, Naveen Desai; a brother, Giles Bartol and his wife, Marie, of Coal Township; a sister-in-law, Margaret Bartol, of Coal Township; and several nieces and nephews.

Estelle was also preceded in death by a son, Thomas J. Patrick; a brother, Charles "Chizzy" Bartol; and a sister, Martha Rakoski.

A private graveside service will be held in St. Stanislaus Cemetery with the Monsignor William Richardson officiating. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date due to the pandemic situation. Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury, are handling the arrangements.