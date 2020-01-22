COAL TOWNSHIP - Esther Ann Koons, 79, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Esther was born in Sunbury, March 12, 1940, a daughter of the late Paul and Martha (Bower) Hetrick.

She went to Shamokin High School and then worked at Furman's cannery.

Esther married the late Marlin Koons, in Shamokin.

She was a member of Irish Valley United Methodist Church.

Esther is survived by two daughters, Shirley Ann Batdorf and Tarra Kreiger; two granddaughters, Caitlin Ward and Nicole Koons; a grandson, Jason Nahodil; three great-grandsons, Leo Davis, Ryan Nahodil and Kaden Carson; two great-granddaughters, Gabriel Nahodil and Madeline Nahodil; and two brothers, Dale Hetrick, of Harrisburg, and Ronald Hetrick and his wife, Judy, of Paxinos.

In addition to her husband, Esther was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Barbara Nahodil; and a granddaughter, Christian Nahodil.

Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin.