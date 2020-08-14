KULPMONT - Esther M. Watkins, 80, of 1109 Poplar St., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born Feb. 20, 1940, a daughter of the late John and Theresa (Mirarchi) Lauda. She was of the Catholic faith and attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help, in Marion Heights, until 1953, and was a 1957 graduate of Kulpmont High School.

Esther married George R. Watkins, June 4, 1960, in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Marion Heights. He preceded her in death Feb. 14, 2013. Ever since their marriage she was a resident of Kulpmont.

She was a stay-at-home mom and homemaker, although she did work briefly as a home interior decorator. She took much pride in her home and her family. In her prime, she was an excellent cook and baker. Her home was always clean and nicely decorated, and her family always had a home-cooked meal and desserts. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She loved to go all out decorating, baking and sharing Christmas cheer through presents and baked treats.

Over the past few years, the highlight of her days was talking on the phone and calling local restaurants to find out their daily specials so she could figure our her menu for the day.

Esther is survived by her children, George K. Watkins and his wife, Jill, of Bloomsburg, Lisa Bowers and her significant other, Mike Cox, Fred Watkins and his wife, Betty, of Bear Gap, Sharon Gross and her husband, Rich, of North Carolina, and Amanda Rusesky and her husband, Stan, of Marion Heights; nine grandchildren, Joanna, Erin and Barry Bowers, Jacob Beaver, Brian and Jessica Watkins, Allie and Aidan Gross and Hannah Rusesky; four great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog and companion, Buttons.

In addition to her parents and husband, Esther was preceded in death by a sister, Jerry Sahonick.

WATKINS - Esther M. Watkins, 80 of 1109 Poplar St., Kulpmont. A private service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, John W. Minnig, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.