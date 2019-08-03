PAXINOS - Ethel A. Bressi, 78, of 436 Jasmine Road, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born in Shamokin, July 2, 1941, a daughter of the late Theodore and Martha (Cheslock) Parazinski.

Ethel was a graduate of Shamokin High School, Class of 1959.

On April 25, 1964, in St. Stanislaus Church, she married the late Anthony J. Bressi, who preceded her in death March 30, 2016.

Ethel was a member of Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church in Elysburg.

She is survived by two sons, Chris and his wife, Christy, of Paxinos, and Tony Bressi, of Clinton County; a grandson, Vincent Bailey, of Sunbury; two stepgranddaughters, Megan and Miranda Payeskie; two brothers-in-law, Ralph Bressi, of Mount Carmel, and Albert Bressi and his wife, Diane, of Marion Heights; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lorraine E. Wachowski and her husband, Norman.

BRESSI - Ethel A. Bressi, 78, 436 Jasmine Road, Paxinos. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.