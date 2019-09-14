MOUNT CARMEL - Eugene F. Voscavage, 78, of Mount Carmel, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his home.

He was born Jan. 24, 1941, in Centralia, a son of the late Francis and Myrtle (Ervin) Voscavage.

Eugene attended Mount Carmel schools.

He served in the U.S. Army from Oct. 28, 1963, to Nov. 30, 1969.

On July 7, 1979, Eugene married the late Patricia (Zeiger) Voscavage in the former St. Paul United Methodist Church.

He was employed by the Mount Carmel Borough from 1983 to 1991, then transferred to Consumer Water Co. (Aqua), where he retired from in 2014.

Surviving are a sister, Mary George; and nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents and wife, Eugene was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Smith and Leroy Voscavage; and two sisters, Grace (Voscavage) Bass and Dorothy (Voscavage) Wolfgang.

VOSCAVAGE - Eugene F. Voscavage, 78, of Mount Carmel. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Joan Brown officiating. Interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, FD, Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.