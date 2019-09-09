ELYSBURG - Eugene J. Chesney, 79, of 21 Horne Drive, Elysburg, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

He was born in Kulpmont on Oct. 6, 1939, a son of the late Stanley J. Chesney Sr. and Florence (Mogelinski) Chesney.

Eugene was married to the former Marian Marie Martz.

Mr. Chesney was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

He received an associate degree and was employed 40 years as a computer programmer at Bloomsburg University, retiring in 2002.

He was an active parishioner of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin, and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Kulpmont.

In addition to his loving wife, Marian, he is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Shawn D. Chesney and his wife, Karen, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Dean S. Chesney and his wife, Shannon, of Coal Township; a grandson, Beckett M. Chesney, of Coal Township; a granddaughter, Maggie Chesney, of Atlanta, Georgia; nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas J. Chesney and Stanley J. Chesney Jr.

CHESNEY - Eugene J. Chesney, 79, of 21 Horne Drive, Elysburg. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mother Cabrini Church, 200 N. Shamokin St. at Webster Street, Shamokin. Interment of his cremains will follow Mass at Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or www.diabetes.org. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director.