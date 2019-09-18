MARION HEIGHTS - Eugene J. Golda Sr., 76, of 501 Warsaw St., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Shamokin, May 27, 1943, a son of the late John J. and Francis Golda.

He attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, Marion Heights High School and Kulpmont High School.

On Feb. 11, 1972, he married Patricia A. Kramer, who survives.

He was a lifetime member of Marion Heights Fire Co. He worked for the Shamokin Shoe Factory and retired in 2005 from Universal Forest.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Along with his wife, Eugene is survived by three daughters, Crystal Arbogast and her husband, William Scott, of Dalmatia, Melissa Hawk, of Coal Township, and Judy Orner and her husband, Christian, of Coal Township; a son, Eugene J. Golda Jr. and his companion, Danielle Hartz, of Shamokin; seven grandsons, Brent Smith and his wife, Marisa, Brandon Arbogast, Tyler Smith, Logan Twist, Lewis Golda, Ayden Orner and Chaz Black; a granddaughter, Brittany Arbogast; two great-grandsons, Teigan Smith and Ryder Smith; an uncle, Lenord Golda and his wife, Mary, of Mountain Top; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Harvey and Viola Gilligbauer; and a brother, Joseph Golda.

GOLDA - Eugene J. Golda Sr., 76, of 501 Warsaw St., Marion Heights. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, with Maj. Tammy Hench, of the Shamokin Salvation Army, officiating, at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin 17872, to defray the funeral costs. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.