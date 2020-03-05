WILLINGBORO, N.J. - Eugene Samuel Poliniak, 79, of Willingboro, New Jersey, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his residence.

He was born May 21, 1940, in Shamokin, a middle child of the late Michael and Anna Poliniak.

Eugene was a 1958 graduate of Shamokin High School and a 1960 graduate of the Watchmaking and Repairing Program at Bowman Technical School in Lancaster.

He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and then active-duty for a period of time in his twenties.

Eugene worked for many years at the David Sarnoff Research Center in Princeton, New Jersey, as a chemist and associate member of the technical staff. Through his work there, his name appears on many patents.

From 1967, until her death in December 2019, he was married to Mary Ann (Kisela) Poliniak. They had lived in Willingboro, New Jersey, for more than 40 years.

Eugene and his wife were parishioners of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Willingboro, New Jersey, and recently the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Bristol.

Survivors include his daughter, Susan Poliniak, of New York City; two brothers, Michael Poliniak, of Kenmore, New York, and Frederick Poliniak, of Calabash, North Carolina; a sister, Marie Eidem, of Orlando, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Poliniak.

A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, with the Rev. Mykola Ivanov as celebrant. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin.