YORK - Eugene W. Poplaski, 75, of York, entered into rest Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home.

Eugene was born Sept. 14, 1944, in Shamokin, a son of the late Veronica T. Poplaski.

He was the husband of Loretta A. (Yurkiewicz) Poplaski for 54 years.

Eugene retired from Voith Hydro.

He was a member of St. Joseph Church, in York.

He was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He adored his grandchildren and enjoyed trips to Atlantic City.

Eugene is survived by his wife; children, Karen E. Potter and her husband, David J., and Kyle E. Poplaski and his wife, Alison; grandchildren Chase Potter, Olivia Potter, Luke J. Poplaski and Grace E. Poplaski; an aunt and uncle; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-laws; and cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Poplaski.

POPLASKI - Eugene W. Poplaski, 75, of York. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. today at St. Joseph Church, 2935 Kingston Road, York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. today at the church with the Rev. Tage Danielson, OFM Cap., as celebrant. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.