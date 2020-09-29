COAL TOWNSHIP - Eunice C. (Lukoskie) Kanaskie, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Coal Township.

She was the devoted wife of 57 years of the late William T. Kanaskie; and the mother of Diane Wuycheck and Janet Kanaskie, both of Pittsburgh, James (Ursula), of Hollywood, Florida; and Stephen (the late Mary Kanaskie), of Shamokin. Loving grandmother of Nicole (James) Luta; Tara Martz (Peter) Schlenker; Matthew (Katie) and Michael Kanaskie, of Orono, Minnesota; and great-grandmother of Garrett Wegrzynowicz, Ian Morris, Ethan Luta, Leah Kanaskie, Molly and Zoe Schlenker and Isabella and Lolita Kanaskie.

Eunice was an active, long-time member of Mother Cabrini Parish (formerly St. Edward) when she resided in the Fifth Ward. She enjoyed singing in the choir, making brownies and fudge for bingo and hundreds of Easter eggs.

At Lincoln Towers, she had many friends and was always ready for a trip to Walmart and the Susquehanna Valley Mall.

At Mountain View, she was chosen to be an ambassador for the residents, had many friends and visitors and participated in activities there. Staff recounted her sense of humor and positive attitude in the face of health challenges over the past few years.

