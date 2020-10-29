LITTLE MAHANOY TOWNSHIP - Eva A. Kerstetter, 83, of Little Mahanoy Township, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Bloomsburg Care and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Hunter Station, April 8, 1937, a daughter of the late Adam L. and Emma S. (Howerter) Kehres. Early in life, Eva worked along with her parents in the poultry business and at the feed mill.

She was a 1955 graduate of Mahanoy Joint High School.

Eva was married Dec. 1, 1961, to John "Jack" Kerstetter who survives.

Eva was a homemaker and served as Judge of Election for Little Mahanoy Township. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Pitman.

Eva loved to collect cookbooks and dishes. Eva and Jack enjoyed attending public sales together.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, John; two daughters and sons-in-law, Joyce and James Deeben and Ruby and Mike Shepley, all of Little Mahanoy Township. Eva was "Gram" to Adam (Schylar) Deeben, Amanda Deeben and her fiancé, Caleb Keefer, Taylor (Hannah) Shepley and Emily Shepley.

KERSTETTER - Eva A. Kerstetter, 83, of Little Mahanoy Township. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St. Trevorton, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Frederick Faust officiating. Face coverings and social distancing guidelines are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Eva's memory to Line Mountain Food Bank, 209 Market St., Pillow 17080, or Quilts of Valor Foundation, P.O. Box 191, Winterset, IA 50273