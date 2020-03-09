LAVELLE - Eva "Toot" Fegley, 88, of Lavelle, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Serenity Gardens, Kulpmont.

She was born in Lavelle on July 16, 1931, a daughter of the late David and Catherine (Banning) Sager.

She attended Butler Township School and was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Ashland.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall P. Fegley, and a daughter, Lisa Yanetti. Three sisters preceded her in death: Betty Rock, Anna Thomas and June Lentes.

Surviving are a daughter, Dawn, wife of David Hoffman, of Elysburg; four grandsons, Matthew and Zachary Hoffman, Larry Wood and David Yanetti; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

FEGLEY - Eva "Toot" Fegley, 88, of Lavelle. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, with a funeral service to follow at noon at the same location. The Rev. Dana Heckman-Biel will officiate. Interment will be in Citizens Cemetery, Lavelle. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor; visit www.kullfuneral.com.