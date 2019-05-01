The News Item

Eva H. Knorr

ELYSBURG - Eva H. Knorr, 94, of Elysburg, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Brooktondale, New York, the daughter of the late Howard and Lovella Hall.

Eva worked as an administrative assistant at Cornell University until her retirement.

Surviving are her husband, Robert Knorr, of Elysburg; a son, Robert Stevens, of Greenwood, South Carolina; a daughter, Brenda Lucha, of Reno, Nevada; a grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.

KNORR - Eva H. Knorr, 94, of Elysburg. At Eva's request, there will be no services. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, FD, Joe Murray, supervisor. Go to www.kullfuneral.com.
Published in The News Item on May 1, 2019
