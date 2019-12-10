SHAMOKIN - Eva L. Kerstetter, 83, of 243 W. Pine St., passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Shamokin.

She was born July 21, 1936, the daughter of the late Verna (Cox) and Fred A. Otto.

She was raised in Coal Township and attended Coal Township schools until she became employed at the Anthracite Shirt Factory.

She continued to work until she met her true love while cruising Independence Street. Eva went on to marry Ronald B. Kerstetter on May 27, 1967, at Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, Shamokin. They spent 49 happily married years together.

She was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church, Shamokin. She loved contributing to the and the Disabled Veterans.

Eva was a loving mother and grandmother. She always put her family before herself.

In her spare time, Eva enjoyed activities such as adult coloring books and watching her favorite soap operas. She was a loving and kind-hearted woman who had a lasting impression on many lives.

Eva is survived by two children, a son, Gary Kerstetter, who resides at home, and a daughter, Beth (Kerstetter) Renn, and her husband, Foster Renn Jr., who reside in Coal Township; four grandchildren, Brooke Derr, Cody Derr, Foster Renn III and Lauren Renn; and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2015.

She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

###

KERSTETTER - Eva L. Kerstetter, 83, of 243 W. Pine St. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday with the Rev. Sarah Hershberger officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Eva's memory to Disabled American Veterans at dav.org or the at or , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.