COAL TOWNSHIP - Evelyn Klemick, 96, a resident of Overlook Ridge, and formerly of Shamokin, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born Dec. 10, 1922, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Keegan) Donnelly.

Evelyn was a 1940 graduate of the former St. Edward High School in Shamokin.

On Oct. 27, 1943, in the former St. Edward Church, she married William Klemick. Her husband preceded her in death March 13, 1983.

She first worked for the Bureau of Employment Security, and later Lynch Insurance Service, retiring in 1981.

Evelyn was an active member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin, and served for many years as a Eucharistic minister at Shamokin and Geisinger hospitals, and Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She also was a volunteer for the Red Cross Bloodmobile and Meals on Wheels, delivering meals to the homebound. She very much enjoyed serving her church and her community.

Evelyn was also an active member of Shamokin-Coal Township Senior Action Center, serving as a trustee for many years. She was also a member of Shamokin and Geisinger Hospital Auxiliaries and the Hibernian and Moose Auxiliary.

She is survived by two children, William Klemick, of Nazareth, and Kathy (Klemick) Korbich and her husband, Christopher, of Palm Coast, Florida; three grandchildren, Julia (Klemick) Siedt and her husband, Matt, of Bath, Jennifer (Korbich) Bruce and her husband, Andrew, of Hoboken, New Jersey, and Elizabeth (Korbich) Powell and her husband, Ryan, of Elmhurst, Illinois; and three great-grandchildren, Connor Powell, Nora Powell and Jacob Siedt.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceded in death by a brother, James Donnelly; a sister, Patricia Hanawalt; and a daughter-in-law, Linda Klemick.

KLEMICK - Evelyn Klemick, 96, a resident of Overlook Ridge, Coal Township, and formerly of Shamokin. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Interment will follow in St. Edward's Cemetery, Coal Township. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday in the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, PA. 17872.