MOUNT CARMEL - Evelyn Milewski, 94, of Mount Carmel, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

She was born in London, England, Aug. 30, 1925, a daughter of the late Charles and Helen Mears.

In Mount Carmel, Sept. 14, 1946, she married her loving husband, Walter Milewski, who preceded her in death Nov. 29, 1977.

When first coming to America, she was very active in the English War Brides Organization, encountering many lasting friendships. Evelyn enjoyed traveling, including a cross-country road trip with her husband, numerous trips to England to visit her family, vacations with her daughters and many enjoyable bus trips with friends.

She was a member of Divine Redeemer Church, Senior Action Center, St. Pauline Center, Red Hat Society and delivered Meals on Wheels in her community.

Evelyn was a devoted mother and loved spending time with her girls and grandchildren. Because of her sweet and kind demeanor, all dearly loved her.

Surviving are her three daughters, Lorraine Brennan and her husband, Harry, of New Cumberland, Tina Mushalko and her husband, Joe, of Enola, and Cindy Capps and her husband, Wyck, of Augusta, Georgia; two grandsons, Michael Brennan and Joseph Mushalko; three granddaughters, Heather Brennan, Julia Mushalko and Allison Wolff and her husband, Ben; a great-grandson, Acelin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Evelyn was preceded in death by her two brothers, Reggie Mears and his wife, Betty, and Dennis Mears and his wife, Rose; and her sister, Pat Engledew and her husband, Derrick.

MILEWSKI - Evelyn Milewski, 94, of Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Divine Redeemer Church, Mount Carmel. Interment will follow in Our Mother of Consolation Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, with Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the Mount Carmel Public Library, 30 S. Oak St., Mount Carmel 17851. To leave a condolence for Evelyn's family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.