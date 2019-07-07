ASHLAND - Fae A. (Hubler) Geist, 82, of Ashland, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born May 24, 1937, at the Ashland Hospital, the second child of 11, to the late Arthur and Anna (Kellerman) Hubler.

Fae grew up in Lavelle and graduated from Butler Township High School in 1954.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who certainly got a lot of enjoyment from cooking, baking and spending time with her siblings.

She was a member of the Barry E.C. Church in Lavelle, and was employed by Masser's Inc. for 25 years until her retirement in 2004.

She is survived by a daughter, Teri Geist, of Ashland; sons, Ronald Geist and his wife, Patty, of Paxinos, Scott Geist and his wife, Jodi, of Zion Grove, Todd Geist and his wife, Ruth, of Ashland, Rick Geist and his fiance, Rhonda, of Shenandoah Heights, and Glenn Geist, of Ashland; grandchildren, Jennifer Morgan, Lisa McCabe, Gary Geist, Echo Matern, Tehana Geist, Tyler Geist, Brooke Semanchik and Kelly Moore; 27 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Deanna Frantz, Ellen Harner, William Hubler, Deb Fetterolf and Judy Hubler; along with nieces and nephews.

Fae was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald "Sunshine" Geist; an eldest son, Gary Geist; a great-granddaughter, Breize McCabe; as well as sisters, Carole Masser, Donna Tobias and Janet Perchinski; and brothers, Arthur Hubler and Ronald Hubler.

GEIST - Fae A. (Hubler) Geist, 82, of Ashland. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. Interment will take place in Barry E.C. Church Cemetery, Barry Township. Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements, Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit kullfuneral.com.