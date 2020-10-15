ELYSBURG - Faye P. (Culp) Hetzendorf, 78, of Elysburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Coal Township.

She was born in Tharptown, Oct. 7, 1942, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Bowman) Culp, and stepfather, Edward Shaffer.

She graduated from Coal Township High School in 1960.

Faye married Howard Hetzendorf, Jan. 5, 1963.

She was employed at Service Electric Cablevision until her retirement.

Faye loved painting ceramics, she even had her own kiln and enjoyed sharing her love of ceramics with her family and friends. She spent many summers with her family at their cottage in Happy Valley, relaxing on the weekends and enjoying her time with loved ones. Later in life Faye found the joy of having her granddaughter, great-niece and nephew on many fun-filled weekends throughout the year.

Faye was a member of Elysburg Presbyterian Church, and later in her life she became a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, in Paxinos.

Faye is survived by her sister, Sandra (Culp) Pensyl; her son, Howard Hetzendorf, Jr.; and a granddaughter, Abby Hetzendorf.

HETZENDORF - Faye P. (Culp) Hetzendorf, 78, of Elysburg. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Peter's United Church of Christ (Blue Church), in Overlook. Friends may call at the church from noon till time of service. Interment will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Elysburg. Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.