ASHLAND - Ferne L. Troup, 92, of Deep Creek Road, Ashland, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

She was born Sept. 21, 1927, at home, a daughter of the late Earl and Ida Yoder Merwine.

Ferne was a graduate of the former Hegins Township High School, Class of 1945.

She was married to Delbert D. Troup for 51 years until his passing in 1996.

Ferne was a cherished member of St. John's "Kimmel's" Church, Barry Township, where she was active in the Ladies Guild.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dennis; a daughter, Karen Troup; and brothers, Arthur, Palmer, Allen, Glen and Lewis Merwine.

She is survived by a son, Duane D. Troup, and his wife, Linda, of Hegins; a granddaughter, Tracy Derck, wife of Robert, of Shamokin; and four great-grandchildren, Toby Tobias, Kylee Lash, Jesse Lash and Alexis Troup.

TROUP - Ferne L. Troup, 92, of Deep Creek Road, Ashland. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. Thursday until services at 11 a.m., both at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View. Burial will be made in St. John's "Kimmel's" Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. John's "Kimmel's" Church Memorial Fund. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.