LANCASTER - The Angels ushered Florence Hallman, 89, into the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, with her family by her side at the Mennonite Home. We can almost hear Jesus saying, "Well done, thou good and faithful servant. Enter thou into the joy of the Lord!" (Matthew 25:22)

She was born in Shamokin, May 5, 1931, to Sidney R. Eltringham and Mildred (Dapra) Eltringham.

She was the wife of John "Jack" Albert Hallman, who went to his eternal home Aug. 19, 2005. They were married July 1, 1950. They celebrated 55 years together.

She was a graduate of Coal Township High School in Coal Township.

She moved to New Jersey in 1956 and worked at Servo-Tek Co. for 28 years as administrative assistant to the production manager. She then was promoted to office manager for the vice president.

She was an active member at Park Avenue Baptist Church and Grace Bible Church in New Jersey. She taught Vacation Bible School and Sunday School. In addition, she sang in the choir, including numerous cantatas, as well as served as a deaconess. She also served on the Anniversary Committee and the Big Sister Program.

She was a resident of the Mennonite Home since February 2020. Prior to that, she lived at Woodcrest Villa for 25 years. She sang in the chorus at Woodcrest Villa and served on the marketing committee, the link committee and volunteer committee.

She was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, and a member of Evergreens.

She loved music and played the piano beautifully. Her hobbies included reading, puzzles and games, especially playing games with her friends at Woodcrest Villa.

She enjoyed vacationing at Lake George, New York, and Sandy Cove Bible Conference, Elkton, Maryland.

She is survived by her sister, Linda (Eltringham) LeBoon, wife of Richard J. LeBoon, of Lancaster; her brothers, Martin Eltringham, husband of Suzanne Eltringham, of Shamokin, and Richard Eltringham, of Coal Township; sister-in-laws, Maryann (Ferrari) Eltringham, of Hamilton, New Jersey, Julia (Krebs) Eltringham, of Allentown, Cathleen (Curran) Eltringham Pick, of Danville, and Linda (Desisto) Eltringham, of Bound Brook, New Jersey.

God also blessed her with an abundance of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Edith Eltringham, of Shamokin; brothers, Robert Eltringham, of Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, Dr. Sydney Robert Eltringham, of Allentown, Charles Eltringham, of Shamokin, Louis Eltringham, of Bound Brook, New Jersey; sister-in-law, Joan Eltringham, of Coal Township; nephews, Brian Eltringham, of Shamokin, and William Eltringham, of Bound Brook, New Jersey.

A special thanks to her good friend, Joan Cutaiar, who did many kind deeds for Florence. Your love for our sister was greatly appreciated by our family. May God bless you.

Also, a special thanks to the staff at the Mennonite Home. I watched you and your caring ways to our sister. Nothing was too much for you. You never once complained. It is with gratitude from our family that we say thank you. May you know many blessings from God for your service and care.

###

HALLMAN - Florence Hallman, 89, of Lancaster and formerly of Coal Township. A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday at Grace Baptist Church, 1899 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, 17603, with the Rev. Marvin Reich officiating. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. CDC COVD-19 guidelines will be followed. Flowers are welcome, but, if you prefer, you can honor Florence by making a donation to the Benevolent Fund at Grace Baptist Church at the address listed above. Please include "Florence Hallman Benevolent Fund" in the memo. To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.DeBordSnyder.com.