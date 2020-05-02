SHAMOKIN - Florence Hojnacki, of 20 W. Arch St., passed away at 12:04 p.m., Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.Florence was born in Shamokin, Nov. 20, 1918, a daughter of the late Loreta (Ricotta) and Donato Campomizzi.She graduated from Shamokin High School in 1936.Florence was married on Aug. 6, 1949, in St. Joseph Church, Coal Township, to Stanley J. Hojnacki, who survives.She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township.In addition to Stanley J., her loving husband of more than 70 years, she is survived by three children, Stanley A. and Barbara, both of Shamokin, and Daniel, and his wife, Cristal, of Sunbury; a granddaughter, and two great-grandsons, Jennifer, Dylan and Aaron, all of Sunbury; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.The last of her generation, Florence was preceded in death by six brothers, Jacob, John, Joseph "Gus", Charles, Leo and Daniel; and two sisters, Josephine and Eeva.HOJNACKI - Florence Hojnacki, of 20 W. Arch St., Shamokin. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside religious service at 11 a.m. Monday at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg, with the Rev. Stephen Frenier officiating. A private viewing will be held for family members only. A memorial Mass will be announced and held at a later date at Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Hope Church, 869 W. Chestnut St., Coal Township 17866, or the donor's favorite charity. The Hojnacki family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St., at Maple Street, Coal Township. A guest book may be signed at www.jameskelleyfh.com.
Published in The News Item on May 2, 2020.