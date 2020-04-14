DRUMS - Florence Yodzio, 94, formerly of 800 East Chestnut Street, Shamokin, and Providence Place Senior Living, of Drums, passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at her daughter's home in Sugarloaf.

She was born on February 2, 1926, in Kulpmont, a daughter of the late John and Catherine Pietrczyk.

Florence attended St. Casimir's Polish grade school in Kulpmont, and was a 1944 graduate of Kulpmont High School.

On Jan. 15, 1949, she married Stanley T. Yodzio, in St. Casimir's Church in Kulpmont. They were married for 30 years before his passing on Oct. 16, 1979.

In her earlier years, she worked as a seamstress, and also as a waitress for Wysock's Catering, but most of her life was devoted to being a loving mother and homemaker. She instilled in her family a love of God and the Roman Catholic faith.

Florence had a deep sense of pride in her Polish ancestry; religious holiday traditions such as Christmas Eve Holy Supper (Wigilia) were cherished family events.

Florence was a member of St. Stanislaus Kosta Church, now Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Florence attended daily Mass, followed by morning breakfast with her longtime Shamokin friends.

While living across the street from St. Stanislaus Kosta School, she spent many years volunteering in the school cafeteria helping prepare ethnic food like pierogies, halupki, halushki, and potato cakes during the year, and for the annual church picnic. Faithfully cooking and working at her parish's weekly bingo kitchen brought her much satisfaction. She loved attending all church festivals to hear live polka music.

She was a member of the Council of Catholic Women, Shamokin-Coal Township Senior Action Center, Craft Club and 400 Club at Mother Cabrini Church, and Saint Francis Society Ladies Auxiliary, where she served many years as an officer.

Her retirement years were spent residing at Providence Place Senior Living in Drums, near the home of her daughter, Mary. There, she enjoyed the company of a new set of friends with whom she liked to socialize and attend rosary and Communion services, weekly musical entertainment, craft and painting sessions, and playing pinochle and bingo. She cherished daily visits from her family and friends. Her granddaughter, Sarah, always arrived with creative ways to make her smile.

Surviving are three daughters, Kathleen Rodriguez, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Joan (Robert) Kidron, of Elysburg, and Mary (Thomas) Myers, of Sugarloaf; She was "Grammy" to Christine (Joseph) Schihl, Elizabeth (Daniel) DiMario, Mary Kathryn (Jeffrey) Sagat, Maria (Jeremy) Kushner, Andrew and Sarah Myers, her grandchildren; her great grandchildren, Reganne, Mickey, Peter, Charlie, Josie, Jacob, and Alice Schihl, Dominic and Vincent DiMario, and Frances Grace Sagat; a brother-in-law, Larry Rauzon, of Allentown; a sister-in-law, Estelle Patrick, formerly of Coal Township and now Reading, in addition to several nieces, nephews, and several beloved friends who delighted her with frequent cards and phone calls.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Edward, Henry, Chester, and John Patrick, and her sister, Irene Dumchock.

She was the last surviving member of her family. Her resilience, humor, kindness, and love of life will be remembered by all who knew her.

YODZIO - Due to current health restrictions, the family is limited to having private funeral services on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mother Cabrini Church, 214 North Shamokin Street, Shamokin, PA. 17872, or Lourdes Regional School, 2001 Clinton Avenue, Coal Township, PA. 17866, or a . Online condolences may be expressed through Legacy.com. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.