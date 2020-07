DRUMS - Florence Yodzio, 94, formerly of 800 E. Chestnut St., Shamokin, and Providence Place Senior Living, passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her daughter's home in Sugarloaf. (Her full obituary was published in The News-Item on April 14.)

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, with the Rev. Martin Kobos as celebrant. All are welcome to attend.