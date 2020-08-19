COAL TOWNSHIP - With his loving family by his side, Florian Joseph Gutkowski Sr., of Coal Township, passed away in his home Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, after having reached the age of 98 years.

He was a first-generation Polish American born to the late Victoria (Kruk) and Joseph Gutkowski, Oct. 28, 1921. He always took pride in his Polish heritage, continuing to read prayers written in Polish throughout his lifetime.

After attending St. Stanislaus Catholic School as a young man, he considered it an honor to serve in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. While serving in the military police, he was awarded the American Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Victory Medal.

On May 8, 1945, Florian was joined in holy matrimony to Anna Washelewski, in St. Stephen's Church, by his cousin, the Rev. Stephen Dzienis, a chaplain in the military.

As a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Jointers of America, he refined his skills and was known as a gifted finishing carpenter.

Throughout his life, he traveled along a godly path, treating his fellow man as a gentleman by always showing others love and kindness. His dedication to the Catholic church was evidenced by the various roles he held in the church, including building some of the altars.

Florian is survived by his daughter-in-law, Linda Lou Gutkowski, of West Cameron Township; a granddaughter, Amy Zartman (Jeffrey) with daughters, Queenlyn and Brooklyn, of Dornsife; a grandson, Andrew Gutkowski (Melissa) with children, Josie and Viktor, of Lewisburg; a nephew, Richard Dapra, of Shamokin; a niece, Patricia Valeyko (James), of Bluefield, Virginia; and a niece, Marianne Peters (David), of Elysburg.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Joseph M. Gutkowski and Florian J. Gutkowski Jr.; an infant daughter; sisters, Frances, Josephine and Helen; and brothers, Edward and Ignatius.

GUTKOWSKI - Florian Joseph Gutkowski Sr., of Coal Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 863 W. Chestnut St., Coal Township, with Friar Michael Lasky officiating. Burial will be held in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Coal Township. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to God's Chuckwagon, 600 W. Pine St., Shamokin 17872. The family was assisted with the arrangements by the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, Trevorton.