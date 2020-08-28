PITMAN - Foster U. Renn Sr., 70, of 180 Taylorsville Mountain Road, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

Foster was born in Danville, July 8, 1950, a son of the late Ralph Jacob and Alda (Unger) Renn.

He was a graduate of Shamokin Area High School.

Foster was married Sept. 28, 1968, in St. John's United Church of Christ, Eighth Street, Shamokin, to Tania Gottshall, who survives.

He was the owner/operator of Renn's Trash Removal Inc.

Foster was a sportsman and loved to hunt. He also enjoyed restoring cars. He had a love for animals and had rescued many throughout his life.

Foster is survived by his wife, Tania; their children, Foster Renn Jr. and his wife, Beth, of Coal Township, Chanda Ronk and her husband, Brian, of Sunbury, and Matthew Renn and his wife, Tiffany, of Shamokin; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; a sister, Marylee Young, of Pitman; two brothers, Ralph Renn and his wife, Connie, of Paxinos, and Daniel Renn, of Marion Heights.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and sister in infancy.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date.