NORTHUMBERLAND - Frances C. Guzik, 97, of 58 Neitz Road (Nottingham Village), and formerly of 438 S. Shamokin St., Shamokin, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Nottingham Village Nursing Home.

Frances was born Sept. 17, 1923, in Shamokin, a daughter of Anthony Korzenaskie and Frances (Gabrish) Korzenaskie.

She attended St. Stanislaus School.

Frances was married April 25, 1959, in St. Stanislaus Church, Shamokin, to Walter F. Guzik, who preceded her in death.

She was employed as a seamstress for the Arrow Shirt Factory.

She was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.

Frances loved bingo. You could find her at the church bingo hall, either enjoying a few games or working. She also enjoyed taking bus trips to the casinos in Atlantic City and loved just going shopping at the mall.

Her most favorite pastime was spending time with her grandson, Adam. She always said "he was the apple of her eye."

Frances was the last of her immediate family. She is survived by her son, Edward, and his wife, Brenda; her grandson, Adam; and her sister-in-law, Jean Kotzenaskie, along with several nieces and nephews.

There will be no viewing or hours of calling. Relatives and friends who wish to attend the Mass of Christian Burial are asked to meet at Mother Cabrini Church at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Coal Township. Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with the arrangements.