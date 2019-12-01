MOUNT CARMEL - Frances M. Slavinsky, 91, of Mount Carmel Senior Living Community, 2616 Locust Gap Highway, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

She was born in Shamokin, March 10, 1928, a daughter of the late Frank Querell and Ruth Coaker. She was a resident of Kulpmont for more than 70 years.

On Sept. 16, 1944, Frances married Anthony Slavinsky, who preceded her in death July 23, 2015.

She was employed as a presser in a local government factory.

Frances is survived by a son, Anthony F. Slavinsky and his wife, Mildred; three grandchildren, Renata Bradshaw, Anthony J. and Jeri Lynn Slavinsky and Stacy (Slavinsky) Hughes and her husband, Daniel; as well as several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Frances was preceded in death by a daughter, Judith Bradshaw; and a granddaughter, Andrea Bradshaw.

SLAVINSKY - Frances M. Slavinsky, 91, of Mount Carmel Senior Living Community. There will be no visitation. Burial will be in Transfiguration Cemetery, Coal Township, at the convenience of the family.