The News Item

Frances M. Slavinsky

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances M. Slavinsky.
Obituary
Send Flowers

MOUNT CARMEL - Frances M. Slavinsky, 91, of Mount Carmel Senior Living Community, 2616 Locust Gap Highway, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

She was born in Shamokin, March 10, 1928, a daughter of the late Frank Querell and Ruth Coaker. She was a resident of Kulpmont for more than 70 years.

On Sept. 16, 1944, Frances married Anthony Slavinsky, who preceded her in death July 23, 2015.

She was employed as a presser in a local government factory.

Frances is survived by a son, Anthony F. Slavinsky and his wife, Mildred; three grandchildren, Renata Bradshaw, Anthony J. and Jeri Lynn Slavinsky and Stacy (Slavinsky) Hughes and her husband, Daniel; as well as several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Frances was preceded in death by a daughter, Judith Bradshaw; and a granddaughter, Andrea Bradshaw.

SLAVINSKY - Frances M. Slavinsky, 91, of Mount Carmel Senior Living Community. There will be no visitation. Burial will be in Transfiguration Cemetery, Coal Township, at the convenience of the family.
Published in The News Item on Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.