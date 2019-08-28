COAL TOWNSHIP - Francine Rose Jones, 56, of 1600 W. Sterling St., passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2018.

Beth Eby recounted loving memories of her sister-in-law.

As I sit here at Francine Jones' computer, my mind is racing, flooded with memories old and recent. I look around, she's everywhere. Love notes from over the years, hand written from Dan, taped to shelves. How can this be? How? Why? What do I write? How could even an entire paper hold 56 years of love, serving, missions, evangelizing, taking care of friends and her family, blood-related and the thousands who were "taken care of" in one way or another.

God knew what he was doing when he handpicked Dan Jones to be her loving husband, as well as her son Danny Jones and his wife, Amanda, or precious grandchildren, Grace Aroura (12), Johanna Renee (10) and Rebekah Faith Jones (7), who were the sparkle in her eyes. Daughter Dayna Astick (41) was loved by Fran who raised her from 14 years of age. They had a special bond and Fran was her mother, and no other! Along with her sister, Mary Belinda Eby, and younger brother, Paul K. Eby, the three shared a special, unique love for one another. I know this firsthand because I am Paul's wife, Beth.

Robert Bland was loved and spent years living in their home, and is considered family along with his wife, children and so many others. Naphtali Prinsloo also knew the love and care you get when you are taken in as one of her own. Savannah Castellano (16) and Jesse Mumford (18), currently resided with their beloved spiritual mother/guardian. She cherished her nieces and nephews Robbie Jones and his wife Barbara, Jordan Eby and his wife, Kristen, Christian Eby, Summer Rose and her husband, Rasheem Mitchel, Autumn Smith, Elizabeth and Xander Jones. Her great-nieces and nephews Lucas, Jase, Jackson, Arabella and Norah Eby. Naphtalia and Magdalene Mitchel and Noah Lytle were doted on and loved as well. I would like to comfort everyone.

You've probably already guessed this is not an "ordinary" obituary. If you knew Fran then you would know she was no 'ordinary' person. Chances are you did by the flood of posts, comments and pictures of "France," as I normally called her. If you didn't know her and you have Facebook, you know of her now. This task of writing something for her is no small thing.

I first met Fran when I was 19 years old. I began dating Paul, which meant, basically, I would be dating his family. Francine, Mary and Paul's mom, Dorothy Rooney-Eby, passed away when she was 23 years young. Francine was only 13 months older than my husband and yet she was always the glue that held everyone together.

When talking about Dan, she told me, more than once, "I know he loves me by the way he looks at me." They were role models in how to have a successful marriage. She was secure in her love for him and he for her. She embraced her identity in Christ and all the roles she played on Earth as daughter, sister, wife, mother and spiritual mother to the motherless.

France did everything in a big way. Her heart was huge. It held her love for her husband, Dan. She would say to me, "He treats me like a queen. Dan doesn't get mad at me, he lets me do what I want." That was true, he amazed me. On the other hand, Dan told my husband lovingly but with laughter, "I could get Fran to do anything as long as I make her think it was her idea!" Their love was like no other.

Fran started crushing on Dan at the tender age of 12-years-old, when Dan was 14. They came from the same "hill," Ferndale to be exact, in Coal Township. They attended the same church. Francine's' Dad, John R. Eby, who preceded her in death, along with Uncle Tom and "Gram" Rose Eby, raised Francine with strict rules that she was too young to "date" the boy from "the hill." So, she did what most teens do, she crushed on him anyway!

I remember sitting on her bed, she had a box of memorabilia, poems she wrote about Dan and such. Her sister, Mary, told me she even saved a Life Saver he had spit out and a piece of his hair. She told me how excited she was when her dad entered her room one night when she was 15 and said, "OK you are allowed to start seeing Dan." She was so excited, she called Dan immediately, on the house phone, which was pre-cell of course. He had already been asleep and mumbled some kind of reply, when she said, " We are allowed to see each other!" That morning, he picked her up in his car before school and said "Did I hear you right?" From then on, their lives were forever entwined.

Most people plan for prom and college during their senior year. Francine and Dan planned their wedding and built their home during her senior year. They couldn't wait to begin their life together. So, at the ages of 17 and 19 on July 26, 1980, Dan and Fran became one.

They were married at Gospel Tabernacle in Shamokin. They honeymooned at Niagara Falls and returned to their brand-new home at 1600 Sterling St.

On July 10, 1981, their son Danny was born. He was cherished and raised to be confident in who he was and is, to chase hard after God, work hard and be a man of integrity. She was so proud of her son, Danny.

France and Dan never stopped serving God and loving the Lord, putting God first, before each other. So shortly after their wedding day. they found themselves leading youth ministries, eventually becoming youth pastors.

Here's where I came in. That is insignificant to others, but life changing for me. I will tell what I know from my own perspective. From the day I met her, life got significantly better. I even remember what she had on. A burgundy robe, LOL. Paul took me there, not necessarily for me to meet his family. Paul just wanted to see and talk to his sister because that is what my husband did. He loved his sisters, his dad and all his family hard, which is one of the reasons I fell in love with him. Back then, he probably didn't go more than a day or two without stopping in to see her. I remember thinking to myself, she was beautiful, her home was very nice, clean and organized. Her husband, Dan, was sitting at the head of the table in the kitchen. He was eating. She was multi-tasking, doing what she did every day, buttering Dan's bread and getting him a drink. It wasn't because she was beneath him in any way.

Even at that first meeting, I could feel the love and respect they had for each other. He took care of her, provided for her and met her needs. Even the need for her evening foot massage Dan did faithfully, without complaint. Making her happy was one of his priorities. On his phone, his contact number for her is listed as BEAUTIFUL. On the flip side, Francine took care of everything. I mean everything in 39 years of marriage. That's a whole lot of buttering bread. Not a complaint even whispered. The evening she met Jesus face to face, she already had Dan's work clothes dried in the dryer and his pills ready for the week ahead. Dan gave her love, security, his firsts and not his leftovers. And that's what Fran did. She gave Dan her firsts. Meaning as busy as she was, ("Busy as a bee" was her longtime message reply on her voicemail), she never was too tired to serve her husband or make time for him alone. Their marriage was beautiful. I'd never seen anything like it. She amazed me. She was only two years older than me. She was so mature. After I got to know her, we would laugh and I would say, "Oh, my gosh, you are so mature and immature at the same time!" She was so much fun and always up for a laugh.

I thought I was a rock. "I'm an island," I used to tell her. I thought it made me strong if I wasn't vulnerable. Life wasn't easy. She taught me so many things, but one of the most precious gifts she gave me was the example of loving hard, openly, vulnerable to hurt, with all your might is where you can be the strongest and find the most joy. I learned; my walls actually were making me weak. When you have a wall around you it is impossible to fully embrace the Lord or others. The walls came down slowly, but I was free when they came down. She knew I loved her and that even at her young age of 21 when we met, she was a mentor. I am forever thankful for that, Francine Rose Jones.

When we realized our precious Francine wasn't coming back from this, it didn't take long for people to spread the news. The shock and why's were loud. No one saw it coming. Not Francine! How could this be? She was so full of life. Mary expressed to me how grateful she was that she, her daughters and their family got to spend that final day together. They were attending Darlene's son's birthday party. France was with her partners in crime LOL. Her "besties for life," sister Mary and cousin Ruthie Cohoon. Darlene Stone was always by Fran's side anytime she needed a helping hand, as well as Helen Meacham. That day will always be a special memory for everyone who was with her. Dan had made his "famous'" fire pit chicken for the day. If you see pictures she posted, you know even that final day was filled with the usual, joy and laughter. Francine was never alone. She was always surrounded by someone, either family, youth or friends.

Francine was not only a youth pastor alongside her husband. She also taught Sunday school and ran the "The Life Center," a fun and safe place where every teen was welcome. There was no such thing as an outcast. Through the years she had various church friends volunteer to chaperon different days of the week. Trina and Joe Carner, under Fran's direction, were and are diligent and faithful volunteers for youth ministry. Whether it is time serving at the Life Center or chaperoning mission trips.

She not only opened her heart to any and everyone, she opened her home as well. I have to be honest. I asked more than once over the 34 years I've known her, "Fran don't you ever want privacy or just to be alone? Or, seriously, doesn't it ever bother you that these kids can be disrespectful or take advantage of you? They truly do not have a clue how much you sacrifice for them." She would laugh, and say, "No! God gives me what I need to handle it and how to do it. It's his gift to me!"

If you never met Fran you might be thinking, "who is this woman everyone is mourning over? Why did everyone love her so much?" Well, it is because of the reasons I said. It is for every phone call she answered at any time of day or night, she always had time to listen. It is for every need she saw and then jumped right in to meet. It is for denying herself alone time for a rebellious teen who didn't feel loved. It is for everyone whom she gave a bed to rest upon. It is for every meal she served for someone's birthday, special occasion, dinner party or just because you looked hungry. It is for every mile driven to pick someone up, drop off, take for an appointment or ride because they had none. It is for every time she lent someone her car or gave a car to. It is for every time she gave someone gas money or paid a bill so they wouldn't get a service cut off. It is for every lunch she packed to feed the homeless and all the miles she walked through dirty streets and dangerous subways to tell the lost and hurting that they are valued and Jesus loves them. It is for every hour she studied Bible lessons to share with the youth Sunday school class. Every prayer she ever prayed for and over each and every one of us and those we love. It is for her patience, kindness, gentleness, love, joy, faithfulness, discerning wisdom and time given to disciple teens. For every phone call or text she made when it was inconvenient or might make a teen angry or a parent uncomfortable, but she made it anyway because her love was selfless. For being the voice of reason and encouragement when someone was struggling. For every stray animal she sheltered. It is for making everyone in her life feel special.

I could write a book on our experiences alone and, believe me, it would not be boring. If you knew her, you knew of her love for her pets. Let's see, there was Misty, Sandy, Lacey, Molly, Ginger and Remmington, even they were spoiled. One dog was Gage, whom she was supposed to "foster" until the vets found him a home. He had a sad history of abuse so Fran decided she would help the vet out and find him a forever home. I remember her basically interviewing people who were interested in taking him. She finally decided no one would give him the proper attention that he needed. Gage went from a sad beginning to one lucky dog! I remember the time she prayed for homeless cats. She wanted God to send them to her. Yes, she really prayed that. A few days later, she called me and said, "Beth, they keep coming!" She would get them neutered/spayed and try to find them homes. Not an easy task and some never left.

Her laughter was infectious. If you run into me on the street, ask me about the time we rescued the dogs. Or our fun times when I worked for her and Dan's businesses. Um, maybe not. Some things are just for her and my memory. I'm sure you all have your own Francine stories. Her role was not only my sister-in-law but also my best friend. I am one of many who label her "best friend," and the truth is, so many could call her that because France gave her best to anyone who needed her. Her love was never stretched. It just grew with each "bestie." France wasn't perfect, none of us are. She was human, which truthfully, she was not always given the courtesy of making a mistake, a wrong choice or an error in judgment.

People were so used to her taking the lead, always meeting the need, always being a listening ear or helping hand, that we sometimes would forget Francine was human like we all are. And although she had great joy and fulfillment in home and in ministry, she also had pain, too, and days where she was tired. Her posts were never about drama. She was an encourager, a friend, a youth pastor, a prayer warrior and so much more. Most people didn't see anything but the joy side. When you have a leadership role, you are praised for things but you also become the blame for things gone wrong. She dealt with all of it humbly, with thankfulness and grace. She was confident in who she was as a daughter of her Lord and savior. She was aware that without him, she could do nothing. So, I take this opportunity to thank God for creating Francine Rose Jones. I thank you Jesus for being her savior. Thank you, Holy Spirit, for leading her in every path she took that brought countless people joy, comfort, laughter, friendship, security, love and hope of an eternity with you. Thank you.

The last thing Francine would want is for us to mourn her. Scratch that, I knew Fran, and it would not be OK if we didn't mourn her. It's OK; she liked my sense of humor. I fretted a bit over writing this, not because I didn't have anything to say, obviously. I worried, because I could write a book and still not cover it all. How do I speak for everyone? How do I convey the loss we all feel or the unique relationship she had with each person? How do I not miss anyone and not let anyone be overlooked? A lifetime of lives touched and friendships formed, such as longtime friends, Sharon and Pastor Roser, who were so special to her. She loved you dearly, along with more recent friendships formed like Ralph and Linda, and so many others. She made an impact on countless people. How do I let each one know how special they were to her? How do I comfort those people? I can't. I want to honor her. I will try my best, because she would have done that for us.

Francine was in the process of seeing the vision of her ministry come to fruition. The Jeremiah 29:11 House. It would be a place where she could house up to 12 youth at a time. Teens who are ousted, who needed a safe place to go to. Fran would teach them life skills to prepare them for living on their own. It would be a place of counsel to the troubled, discipleship, a place where they would do mission work and learn and grow in leading God-centered lives. It would be a place where they would know what it is to be loved and belong to family. Francine's heart and ministry were to be the mother for the motherless, God equipped her for it. It is her legacy. We will honor her life, her vision, her ministry and see it to completion. We all agree no-one can fill Francine's shoes. However, we have a small army that has been taught well by our matriarch and we will carry on.

Francine knows no pain or sorrow. She is right where she longed to be - where we all want to be when we breathe our last breath. "We are not saved by works but by the grace of God lest any man should boast" (Ephesians 2:8-9). As wonderful and sacrificial a person as Francine was, this is not why she is in glory walking streets of gold. It is because she loved Jesus. She accepted him as her savior. She believed! Her goodness was Jesus in her. She was his hands and feet. She loved because she was loved. She was chosen. God knew her first breath to her last. The first time she opened her eyes after her last breath, she saw Jesus face to face. In this we rejoice. We loved her so very much. Our hurt and pain is our own, because she has left earth and we miss her greatly. It is almost unbearable to think she is not here. But that's me thinking of me. So I will choose to remember that she is in heaven. Like my husband said, probably saying, "Uh, Jesus, I can serve at the great banquet table. I got this!"

If you know Jesus, you will see her again someday! This is what she would want you to know. Her life was always about pointing others to the cross. If you haven't received Christ as your savior, please do. Life is short. Tomorrow is not promised and eternity is forever.

###

JONES - Francine Rose Jones, of 1600 W. Sterling St., Coal Township. A 'Celebration of Life' service will be held on September 7th at 2pm @ Mountainside Assembly of God on Trevorton Rd. Pastor Paul Eby will be officiating. There will be a dinner following the service. In loving memory of Francine, donations are being accepted. If you would like to donate in lieu of flowers, please make checks payable to: Jeremiah 29:11 c/o Restoration Ministries, 525 West Chestnut St., Shamokin PA 17872.