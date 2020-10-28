STRONG - Francis A. Matzura, 66, of Strong, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

He was born at Shamokin State General Hospital, Coal Township, Feb. 26, 1954, a son of the late Andrew and Rose (Porzi) Matzura.

He was a 1973 graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School, and then went on to Williamsport Area Community College where he earned an associate degree.

He had lived in Winter Park, Florida, for most of his life where he was employed as an office manager.

He was of the Ukrainian faith.

Surviving are a sister, Andrea Yarnall and her husband, Peter, of Strong; a nephew, Michael Yarnall; a niece, Melissa Homicz and her husband, Richard; two great nephews, Thomas Brown and Nicholas Yarnall; three great-grandnieces, Kennedy Yarnall and Savanah and Tenley Homicz.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Andrew S. Matzura, Feb. 2, 2011.

MATZURA - Francis A. Matzura, 66, of Strong. A religious funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday with the Very Arch Priest Michael Hutsko officiating at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc., Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 131 N. Beech St., Mount Carmel 17851. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.