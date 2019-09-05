PAXINOS - Francis E. Zanella, 71, of Paxinos, died at his residence, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Throughout his battle, he always maintained a sense of humor and a smile for everyone, saying, "It is what is it and I've lived a great life."

He was born in Shamokin, Dec. 25, 1947, a son of the late Mario "Morris" and Marie (Tamanini) Zanella.

Francis was a graduate of Shamokin High School, Class of 1965, and Lycoming College, Class of 1973.

He served in the U.S. Air Force, having entered active duty Aug. 23, 1965. During his enlistment, he served with the 7272 AEMS. He received an honorable discharge March 28, 1969, from McGuire AFB, New Jersey.

Francis married the former Sarah "Sally" Kurtz, who preceded him in death.

He was a member of the American Legion of West Virginia, Elks and VFW.

Francis is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many caring friends and neighbors.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sally; two brothers, Maurice "Junior" Zanella and Joseph Robert Zanella; and a sister, Jeanne.

Frank was a friend to all he knew and met. He was a very generous and giving person and will be surely missed. At Frank's request, there will be no services.