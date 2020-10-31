MARION HEIGHTS - Francis Edward Kreski, 81, of 235 North St., passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

He was born in Shamoki, July 11, 1939, the son of the late Francis E. and Mary (Jones) Krajewski.

Francis was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He later worked as a purchasing agent for Northumberland County.

On Feb. 14, 1987, in Shamokin, he married Elizabeth Bressi, who survives.

Francis was a member of the Church of the Holy Angels in Kulpmont, the Legion, VFW and Independence Fire Co.

He loved baseball, especially his favorite team, the Cincinnati Reds. He loved Penn State football.

Francis cherished spending time with his family and traveling with his wife. He loved to dance and was on "American Bandstand" in the 1950s. He loved watching game shows, especially "The Price is Right."

Francis is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Kreski; two daughters, Colette Cook and husband, Randall, of Danville, and Angela Kreski, of Ashley; a son, Christopher Kreski and wife, Donna, of Shamokin; six grandsons, Adam Cook and wife, Lauren, Michael Kreski and wife, Rhonda, Brian Tehansky, Brandon Kreski, Leonard Kreski and Aiden Kreski; eight granddaughters, Jillian Johnson and husband, Ryan, Jennifer Cook, Sarah Trump and husband, Seth, Nicole Smith, Christina Kreski, Ashley Kurtz and husband, Robert, Michelle Kreski and Wendy Swinehart; 18 great-grandchildren, Andrew Johnson, Sean Johnson, Aaron Johnson, Michael Cook, Noah Cook, Blake Trump, Dan Kurtz, Benjamin Kurtz, Caden Swinehart, Anthony Straub, Alexander Kreski, Julie Johnson, Brooke Kurtz, Jenna West, Morgan West, Alexis English, London Kreski and Rose Adamo; three brothers, Joseph Kreski and wife, Carol, Edward Kreski and wife, June, and Robert Kreski; two sisters, Peggy Bressi and Carol Daddario; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Francis was preceded in death by a son, Leonard Kreski; a sister, Mary Frances Tarr; and a brother-in-law, Richard Daddario.

KRESKI - Francis Edward Kreski, 81, of 235 North St., Marion Heights. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 at the Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer officiating. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery, Marion Heights. Viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 to 10:45 a.m. in C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, Malcom C. Farrow IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.