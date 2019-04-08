Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis G. Schuler.

ASHLAND - Francis G. Schuler, 87, of Ashland, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation, Shenandoah.

He was born in Ashland Sept. 18, 1931, a son of the late William and Anna (Loeper) Schuler. He was a United States Army veteran.

He was of the Catholic faith and worked as a coal miner and for Shoemakers Garage in Ashland. He was a volunteer fireman at the American Hose Co., Ashland, and a member of the VFW post in Ashland.

Nieces and nephews survive.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were four brothers and two sisters: John, William, Paul and Vincent; Anne Spuglio and Rose Higgins.

SCHULER - Francis G. Schuler, 87, of Ashland. Services with military honors will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Friends and relatives are invited to attend. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements; http://www.kullfuneral.com.