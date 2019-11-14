MECHANICSBURG - Francis Joseph Filardo, 94, of Mechanicsburg, and a resident of Mount Carmel for more than 50 years, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, surrounded by his family Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Holy Spirit Hospital.

He was born Aug. 13, 1925, in Catanzaro (Calabria), Italy, a son of the late Francesco and Giuseppina Maria (Salerno) Filardo. Francis "Ciccio" was the first of his family to come to America in 1954.

He was a graduate of Istituto Tecnico Statale Commerciale Administrativo "B. Grimaldi" in Catanzaro, and worked as a civil servant for the Italian government.

Upon his arrival in the United States, he was briefly employed by his future father-in-law at the Bruno Bevivino Lumber Co. until he found employment with Laurie & Green Architectural Firm in Harrisburg from 1955-78. Francis was subsequently employed as an architectural draftsman in the facilities department with Geisinger Health Systems in Danville from 1978-91. Following his retirement, Francis continued working on a part-time basis with Geisinger until 2007. Throughout his life, Francis often commented that he looked forward to work each day.

Francis was a member of Divine Redeemer Parish and the Lions Club, both in Mount Carmel.

He enjoyed gardening and cooking, taking great pride in his homemade Italian bread, wine and soupies.

He was an avid soccer fan of the World Cup, FIFA and other international league games.

Francis was always interested in learning new things, kept up with most recent news events and political issues and enjoyed solving the weekly Italian La Settimana Enigmistica crossword puzzles. Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with family, and trips to Italy to visit his relatives and friends.

Surviving are his two daughters, Louise Beer (Kevin), of Mechanicsburg, and Ellen Filardo (fiancé, Douglas Frange), of Camp Hill; five siblings, Joseph Filardo (Janet), of Harrisburg, Anna Gonnella (Renato), of Toms River, New Jersey, Rina Cheppa, of Columbia, Maryland, Gilda Dexter (Thomas), of Summerfield, Florida, and Adriana Schimming (James), of Lady Lake, Florida; many nieces and nephews; and cousins in Italy.

Francis was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Marianna I. (Bevivino) Filardo; and by his brothers, Mario and Salvatore Filardo.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. today at Malpezzi Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, with a vigil service beginning at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1 p.m. Friday at Divine Redeemer Parish, Mount Carmel. Interment will take place in St. Peter's Cemetery, Mount Carmel. Go to www.MalpezziFuneralHome.com.