NORTHUMBERLAND - Francis J. "Frank" Korkuch, 95, formerly of New Cumberland, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Nottingham Village.

He was born Sept. 18, 1925, in Shamokin, to the late Frank E. and Mary (Gara) Korkuch.

He was a graduate of Shamokin High School. He attended Long Island University, in New York, graduated from Shippensburg University and received a master's degree in administration from Temple University.

He started his career as a teacher and coach in the Harrisburg School District. He was a varsity coach of basketball, cross-country and tennis teams at John Harris High School. He then became a principal at Edison Junior High School, Harrisburg Middle School and William Penn High School, from where he retired in 1983. He was also a PIAA football and basketball official for 15 years.

He served with the 5th U.S. Air Force during World War II.

He was a member and a past president of PCAA, the alumni organization that represented all 14 universities in the State System of Higher Education. He was very active with the Shippensburg University General Alumni Association, serving two years as alumni board president.

Francis and his wife, Jean, were presented the Alumni Distinguished Service Award for their service to the university. He was also inducted into the Shippensburg University Sports Hall of Fame for basketball. He was appointed captain of the team his senior year.

He was a life member of PSEA retirees and West Shore Chapter PA Association of school retirees. He was a member of the West Shore Elk's Lodge No. 2257 and a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church and its Holy Name Society, in New Cumberland.

For 20 years, he worked with AARP as a tax aide, helping senior citizens with their income taxes.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Jean M. (Zumbrun) Korkuch, of York, and a son, Francis "Skip" J. Korkuch Jr., of West Chester.

Surviving are three daughters, Nancy J. Randall, of Lititz, and her husband, Mark, Kathryn A. Boudeman, of Danville, and her husband, William, and Patricia L. Kipp, of Apex, North Carolina, and her husband, Stephen; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing bridge, watching sports on TV and vacationing with his family in Ocean City, New Jersey.

KORKUCH - Francis J. "Frank" Korkuch, 95, of Northumberland, and formerly of New Cumberland. A private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Rolling Green Cemetery, Lower Allen Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shippensburg University Foundation, Zumbrun-Korkuch Scholarship Fund, 1871 Old Main Drive, Shippensburg 17257. To send messages of condolence to the family, go to www.Parthemore.com.