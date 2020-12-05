1/
Francis J. "Frank" Korkuch
1925 - 2020
NORTHUMBERLAND - Francis J. "Frank" Korkuch, 95, formerly of New Cumberland, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Nottingham Village.

He was born Sept. 18, 1925, in Shamokin, to the late Frank E. and Mary (Gara) Korkuch.

He was a graduate of Shamokin High School. He attended Long Island University, in New York, graduated from Shippensburg University and received a master's degree in administration from Temple University.

He started his career as a teacher and coach in the Harrisburg School District. He was a varsity coach of basketball, cross-country and tennis teams at John Harris High School. He then became a principal at Edison Junior High School, Harrisburg Middle School and William Penn High School, from where he retired in 1983. He was also a PIAA football and basketball official for 15 years.

He served with the 5th U.S. Air Force during World War II.

He was a member and a past president of PCAA, the alumni organization that represented all 14 universities in the State System of Higher Education. He was very active with the Shippensburg University General Alumni Association, serving two years as alumni board president.

Francis and his wife, Jean, were presented the Alumni Distinguished Service Award for their service to the university. He was also inducted into the Shippensburg University Sports Hall of Fame for basketball. He was appointed captain of the team his senior year.

He was a life member of PSEA retirees and West Shore Chapter PA Association of school retirees. He was a member of the West Shore Elk's Lodge No. 2257 and a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church and its Holy Name Society, in New Cumberland.

For 20 years, he worked with AARP as a tax aide, helping senior citizens with their income taxes.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Jean M. (Zumbrun) Korkuch, of York, and a son, Francis "Skip" J. Korkuch Jr., of West Chester.

Surviving are three daughters, Nancy J. Randall, of Lititz, and her husband, Mark, Kathryn A. Boudeman, of Danville, and her husband, William, and Patricia L. Kipp, of Apex, North Carolina, and her husband, Stephen; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing bridge, watching sports on TV and vacationing with his family in Ocean City, New Jersey.

KORKUCH - Francis J. "Frank" Korkuch, 95, of Northumberland, and formerly of New Cumberland. A private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Rolling Green Cemetery, Lower Allen Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shippensburg University Foundation, Zumbrun-Korkuch Scholarship Fund, 1871 Old Main Drive, Shippensburg 17257. To send messages of condolence to the family, go to www.Parthemore.com.



Published in The News Item on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1303 Bridge St
New Cumberland, PA 17070
(717) 774-7721
Memories & Condolences

14 entries
December 4, 2020
Nancy my❤ and thoughts are with you at this time. Loss is difficult but rely on memories as they tend to ease that feeling of numbness.
Cynthia Howard
Friend
December 3, 2020
my condolence to the family May God Bless and comfort you at this time. He was my principle at William Penn rest in peace.
sheryl white
Friend
December 2, 2020
I'm so very sorry to learn of the passing of dear Mr. Korkuch. Such a kind, fair, and decent man who cared about his students. Generations of students (like myself) from Harrisburg City schools will always remember him fondly. Well done Sir, and thank you!

My condolences and prayers to the family.
Holly Fountain (formerly of Harrisburg)
Student
December 2, 2020
As the days and weeks pass,and as you return to life's routine,may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends
December 2, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
December 2, 2020
Dear Patty,

I remember your dad from when your parents visited you at Shipp - such a nice man!

Heartfelt condolences to you and your family.
Andrea Tritt Shears
Acquaintance
December 2, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
December 1, 2020
Condolences to the family of Mr Frank Korkuch . Thanks for caring for the kids in the hbg school district he really cared !...
Denise Dene Doziar-Mosby
Student
December 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always Coach Korkuch!!❤
Pamela Nickens
Student
November 30, 2020
Dear Korkuch Family,

At a time when words are hard to find...

Praying that the Lord will comfort you with His Peace, surround you with His Love, and encourage you with His Presence.

With Sympathy,

Harrisburg High Class of 1979
Virginia A. (Lemons) Carter
Student
November 30, 2020
Dear Korkuch Family, I just learned of the death of Coach Korkuch. He was my school teacher at John Harris and Cross Country coach as well. I graduated in 1962. Coach Korkuch was a outstanding teacher, coach and a friend to all of us that met him. He was a respectable, decent, and just a pleasure to have know him. Please accept my condolences.
Keith C.Harden
Friend
November 30, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of Frank’s passing. We will remember our alumni day

We were so sorry to hear of Frank’s passing. We fondly remember our alumni activities and trips with Frank and Jean and our reminisces about the Harrisburg School District. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with the family.




Carol and Bill Schleig
Friend
November 30, 2020
So sorry to learn of Frank's passing. His Christmas card was returned last year and I was unable to locate him. I had talked to him on the phone on occasion. He was always such good company. May he rest in peace.
Kathy Sabatino Waddell
Acquaintance
November 29, 2020
To the entire family of Mr. Korkuch, I extend my sincere condolences. Not only was he my typing teacher at William Penn Vo-Tech, later on in life I was his secretary after Dottie Smith retired may she rest in Peace. Mr. Korkuch was a great man who expected nothing but excellence from his staff and students. The last time I saw him was when he spoke at our class of 1979 25th class reunion. I was so happy to see him and talk to him about the good old days, his memory will forever live on in my heart. Rest in HEAVENLY Peace Mr. Korkuch. "Earth has no Sorrow, that Heaven cannot Heal"!
Stephanie M Williams
Student
