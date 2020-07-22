MARION HEIGHTS - Francis R. Petruskevich, 89, of 550 North St., passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Mount Carmel on Dec. 14, 1930, the son of the late Joseph V. and Frances (Socoloskie) Petruskevich.

Francis was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, serving in Japan during the Korean War.

After his honorable discharge from the service, Francis attended and graduated from the Pennsylvania Police Academy in Hershey. He was a Pennsylvania state trooper who earned the title of corporal and was last stationed at the Frackville barracks until his retirement.

On Sept. 13, 1958, in Holy Cross Church, he married the late Anna R. Rusinko, who preceded him in death on June 24, 2016.

Francis was a member of the Patronage of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church in Marion Heights, a life member of Marion Heights Fire Co., American Legion in Kulpmont, and the Retired State Police Association of PA.

Francis is survived by four nephews, the Rev. Mark Fesniak, of Minersville, Joseph Fesniak, of Marion Heights, Joseph Rusinko and wife, Marie, of Levittown, and Dr. Henry Fesniak, of Danville; four nieces, Doreen Kushner of Coal Township, Judith Bucher and husband, Ron, of Ashland, Dorothy Davis, of New Jersey, and Barbara Crecco and husband, Ron, of North Carolina; as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Francis was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph C. Petruskevich; a nephew, Leonard Rusinko and wife, Louise; and a nephew-in-law, Bertrum Davis.

PETRUSKEVICH - Francis R. Petruskevich, 89, of 550 North St., Marion Heights. A Divine Liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the Patronage of Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church, 145 Melrose St., Marion Heights, with the Rev. Mykola Ivanov and nephew Rev. Mark Fesniak officiating. Burial will be in the All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 to 10:45 a.m., with Panakhyda at 9:15 a.m. in the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, John W. Minnig, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Patronage of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church, c/o Transfiguration Church, 303 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.