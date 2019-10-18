MOUNT CARMEL - Francis Thomas "Ederd" Vaughan Jr., 62, of 142 S. Chestnut St., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Schuylkill East in Pottsville.

He was born in Shamokin, Feb. 19, 1957, a son of the late Francis Thomas Vaughan, Sr. and Theresa (Wywadis) Vaughan.

He was a 1975 graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy, having last served aboard the USS Hassayampa.

In 1990, he was married in Mount Carmel to Maryellen (Curran) Vaughan who survives.

Ederd was employed with his father at 801 Associates in Philadelphia. He then moved back to Mount Carmel where he was employed for many years as a bartender at the Anthracite Fire Co. where he also hosted many Christmas parties as Santa.

He loved to be in the outdoors hunting, fishing and camping. He also mapped his life out through artistry. He would come home and paint scenes of what he had seen while he was outdoors. He passed on his love of nature to his wife and children. He was well liked in the community and will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Heather Vaughan and her husband, Tom Panico, of Philadelphia; a son, Luke Vaughan, of Mount Carmel; a grandchild; four brothers, Larry Vaughan, of Mount Carmel, Robin Vaughan and his companion, Darlene Bewick, of Ardmore, Kevin Vaughan and his wife, Kim of New Jersey, and Jason Vaughan and his wife, Lorretta, of New Jersey; a sister, Angela Farronato and her husband, Michael, of Lewisburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Earl Vaughan.

VAUGHAN - Francis Thomas "Ederd" Vaughan Jr., 62, of 142 S. Chestnut St., Mount Carmel. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Indiantown Gap Cemetery, Annville. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is entrusted with arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.