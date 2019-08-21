SCHMIDT -Frank B. Schmidt was born Aug. 8, 1939, in Shamokin, and passed on away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, California, at the age of 80.

He graduated from Shamokin High School, Kiski Prep, and then the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, where he was a proud member of Sigma Chi fraternity.

Frank's career began in the brewing industry as a certified master brewer. He helped in the family brewery, Fuhrmann & Schmidt Brewing Co., and then then worked with Carling Brewing Co. for several years.

Frank was recruited by PepsiCo to work in marketing and became an executive officer at the Pepsi Management Institute where he was able to market his favorite drink of part Pepsi and part sugar-free Pepsi as Pepsi Lite.

Frank transitioned into the executive recruiting and management consulting industry at Dunhill, then as a managing director of Stanton Chase International and later started his own firm, Frank B. Schmidt International. He recruited many top executives into America's leading consumer product companies.

Frank's many hobbies were his passions, especially his love of fast cars (Ferrari, Maserati, Porsche, Pantera, Austin Healey and others), which he occasionally raced. One of "his" cars made the front cover of a national auto publication as the most beautiful car in the world. He was famous for his "white knuckle" rides through the California canyon roads. Frank was also a certified airplane pilot and an avid collector of Lionel Trains. Later, his love of cars evolved into a business of reconditioning sports cars.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and their three children, Alexandra Schmidt, Frank William Schmidt and Drake Schmidt; and two children, Suzan Jenkins (Tim) and Tracie Schmidt, from his prior marriage to Antoinette Pita Schmidt; three loving grandchildren, Conrad Blau, Andrew Jenkins and Katie Jenkins; and his siblings, William M. Schmidt (Marylea) and Dr. Mary E. Schmidt-Libby (Russell).

SCHMIDT - Frank B. Schmidt, 80, of Thousand Oaks, California. A memorial service and celebration of life will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Rose Shepley officiating at Farrow-CJ Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Burial will take place following the service in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Camp Bil-O-Wood's Allen Bass Fund in honor of Frank B. Schmidt to The Allen Bass Fund, c/o Jeff Amsler, 267 Sylvia Lane Allentown 18104. To send condolences the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.