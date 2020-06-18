KULPMONT - Frank J. Anzulevich, 65, formerly of Kulpmont, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Fairview Care Center in Philadelphia.

Born on March 6, 1955, he was the son of the late Frank J. and Aldona (Najunas) Anzulevich.

He was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School and worked as a construction worker for a local union.

Frank was a member of the Church of the Holy Angels, previously St. Mary's Church.

He was a quick witted and fun loving guy to his friends and family, and a devoted son to his mother.

Frank is survived by a cousin, Donna Sassani and her husband, Mark; as well as many other cousins.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by an infant brother, John Anzulevich.

ANZULEVICH - Frank J. Anzulevich, 65, formerly of Kulpmont. Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with Fr. Andrew Stahmer officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kulpmont. Arrangement are in care of the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel 17851, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.