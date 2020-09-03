1/
Frank "Joe" Miller
COAL TOWNSHIP - Frank "Joe" Miller, 86, of 141 Harvey St., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Sept. 28, 1933, in Shamokin, the son of the late Theodore and Sallie (Reed) Miller.

He attended Shamokin Area schools.

Frank served in the United States Army.

He was the owner of Independence Street Service Inc. in Shamokin.

On Sept. 13, 1968, in Shamokin, Frank married Donna Yohe, who preceded him in death in 2015.

He was a member of St. Johns United Church of Christ, the American Legion and the Masons.

Frank is survived by two sons, Raymond Miller and his wife, Debbie, of Mount Carmel, and Darren Miller, of Elysburg; a daughter, Jennifer Faus and her husband, Scott, of Coal Township; two grandsons, Darren Miller II, of Shamokin, and Draven Faus, of Coal Township; a granddaughter, Aleea Faus, of Coal Township; one great-grandson, Brantley Miller; one brother, James Richard Miller; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his wife and parents, Frank was preceded in death by two brothers, John Donald Miller and William Robert "Nanny" Miller; and two sisters, Margaret Elizabeth Morgan and Martha Kathleen Shingara.

###

MILLER - Frank "Joe" Miller, 86, of 141 Harvey St., Coal Township. A funeral service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.



Published in The News Item on Sep. 3, 2020.
