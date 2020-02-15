KULPMONT - Frank R. "Sam" Chesney, 92, of 1000 Chestnut St., passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Nursing and Rehabilitation at the Mansion, Sunbury, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Kulpmont, July 12, 1927, a son of the late William and Clara (Kurland) Chesney.

Frank was a 1944 graduate of Kulpmont High School.

He worked the majority of his career as a pipe fitter for the Local Union 520 of Harrisburg.

Frank proudly served his country from 1945-47, as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army.

On April 19, 1954, in St. Peter's Church, Mount Carmel, he married the late Theresa A. Pupo, who preceded him in death March 16, 2009. Together they shared 54 years of marriage.

He was a member of the Church of the Holy Angels, previously St. Casimir's Church, West End Fire Co., Kulpmont American Legion 231, Kulpmont and the Holy Name Society.

He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan who never missed a game on TV. "Sam," as he was well known, was a loving and caring family man, and a friend to many in Kulpmont where he lived his entire life. He was active in his community and in his younger days coached CYO basketball for all four of his sons. He never missed any of their sporting events or school activities. He was also involved in the picnic planning at the former St. Casimir's Church and a member of The Holy Name Society. He served as Kulpmont Borough secretary for more than 30 years at various times throughout his life. His love of his faith and family were the foundation of his life.

Frank is survived by his daughter, Judy Davis and her husband, Kerry, of Sunbury; four sons, Steven Chesney and his wife, Christine, of Mechanicsburg, Frank Chesney and his wife, Linda, of Douglasville, Jeff Chesney and his wife, Peggy, of Springfield, and Gary Chesney and his wife, Brenda, of Pottstown; eight grandchildren, John McCormick and his wife, Tia, of Springfield, Meg Rizzio and her husband, John, of Springfield, Matthew Kieselbach and his wife, Laura, of Stroudsburg, Kristopher Davis, of Sunbury, Bianca Dunn and her husband, Curtis, of Schuylkill Haven, Rachel Davis and her fiancé, Jason Wright, of Harrisburg, Jordan Chesney and his wife, Maryelyse, of West Chester, and Pierce Chesney, of Mechanicsburg; 10 great-grandchildren, Johnny, Anthony, Gabrielle, Tino, Liam, Auryk, Torin, Rehner, Aubrey and Layla; a sister, Dorothy Klokis, of Kulpmont; three sisters-in-law, Stella Chesney, Betty Hornberger and Carrie Sawicki; two brothers-in-law, Anthony Pupo and his wife, Marlyn, and Joseph Pupo and his wife, Jane; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents and wife, Frank was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Felix and Julia Pupo; a daughter (infant), Ann Chesney; two brothers, Vincent Chesney and Edward Chesney and his wife, Isabell; four brothers-in-law, Daniel Klokis, Robert Hornberger, Daniel Sawicki and Frank Pupo and his wife, Stella; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Cioffi and her husband, Matt, and Anita Dunn and her husband, Richard.

CHESNEY - Frank R. Chesney, 92, of 1000 Chestnut St., Kulpmont. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer as celebrant. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, C. J. Lucas, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, 2001 Clinton Ave., Coal Township 17866; Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont 17834; or Mother Pauline Center, 1150 Chestnut St., Kulpmont 17834. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.